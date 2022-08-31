Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $265.00

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 77.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,629,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after buying an additional 156,312 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $209.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.63 and a 200 day moving average of $217.04. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

