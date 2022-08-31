Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) PT at $71.00

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $64.40 on Friday. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

