Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -103.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.71%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 75.27%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $90.93 million 1.80 -$850,000.00 ($0.55) -12.73 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $70.66 million 2.07 $104.19 million ($0.81) -8.01

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 7.47% 11.80% 1.11% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -14.07% 11.37% 1.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

