Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $172.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

