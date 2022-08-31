Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

PYCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of PYCR opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,203 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2,694.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,634,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

