Contrasting Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) & Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens & Northern pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 26.20% 10.23% 1.23% Ohio Valley Banc 20.98% 8.21% 0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

28.3% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Ohio Valley Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $110.36 million 3.39 $30.55 million $1.85 13.04 Ohio Valley Banc $54.58 million 2.62 $11.73 million $2.40 12.50

Citizens & Northern has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citizens & Northern and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers wealth management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products; mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. In addition, the company reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 31 branch offices, including 23 in the Northern tier/Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, 2 in the Southern tier of New York State, 4 in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and 2 in Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a lending office in Elmira, New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. It operates sixteen offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty- six ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.