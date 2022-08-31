TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) vs. vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Financial Comparison

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 0 2 0 0 2.00 vTv Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TherapeuticsMD and vTv Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,163.90%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 320.71%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than vTv Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and vTv Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $86.95 million 1.07 -$172.41 million ($3.80) -2.60 vTv Therapeutics $4.01 million 26.86 -$12.99 million ($0.27) -3.81

vTv Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TherapeuticsMD. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TherapeuticsMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -29.49% N/A -88.28% vTv Therapeutics -364.61% N/A -57.12%

Summary

vTv Therapeutics beats TherapeuticsMD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; TX-007HR and TX-008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates; and TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including TTP273, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for postprandial glucose excursion to treat cystic fibrosis related diabetes; HPP3033, a non-electrophilic therapeutic approach to activating the Nrf2 pathway for the treatment of chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress; azeliragon, a RAGE antagonist for inflammatory lung diseases, including severe COVID-19, as well as for pancreatic and breast cancers; and HPP971, an Nrf2 activator for renal diseases through partnerships with pharmaceutical partners. The company has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

