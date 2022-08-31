Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ABSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Absci to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Absci alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Absci by 28.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 205,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Absci during the second quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Absci by 1,009.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Absci during the second quarter worth $44,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Price Performance

Absci Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. Absci has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $20.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.