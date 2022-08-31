Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.
Several research analysts have commented on FBIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
