Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Price Target at C$15.91

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDO shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 3.7 %

TSE:WDO opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$61.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.8299999 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

