Critical Analysis: KORE Group (KORE) vs. Its Rivals

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare KORE Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KORE Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 KORE Group Competitors 568 2132 2351 95 2.38

Risk and Volatility

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 180.28%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 142.94%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than its peers.

KORE Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group’s peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million -$24.45 million -3.91 KORE Group Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 12.07

KORE Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64% KORE Group Competitors -76.87% -0.06% -1.57%

Summary

KORE Group peers beat KORE Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

