Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $83.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.64.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.