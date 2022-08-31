Analysts Set Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target at $153.00

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 68 to CHF 61 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Baader Bank raised Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 84 to CHF 76 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

ZRSEF opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $425.00.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.