Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $27.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,246,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

