Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Financial Contrast

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inter & Co, Inc. and Itaú Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 1 2 1 0 2.00 Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of 3.95, indicating a potential downside of 3.89%. Itaú Corpbanca has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.06%. Given Itaú Corpbanca’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Itaú Corpbanca is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

30.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Itaú Corpbanca’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca $2.68 billion 0.42 $355.43 million $0.75 4.41

Itaú Corpbanca has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Itaú Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca 12.99% 13.00% 1.02%

Summary

Itaú Corpbanca beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit. It also offers interest rate, foreign exchange derivatives, cash flow management, mutual fund and securities brokerage, financial advisory services, asset management, insurance brokerage, treasury, and trust and custodial services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; credit and debit cards; and internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 188 branches and 402 ATMs. Itaú Corpbanca was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Itaú Corpbanca is a subsidiary of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

