Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 12.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.00. The company traded as low as C$14.22 and last traded at C$14.57. Approximately 219,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 89,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.63.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, with a total value of C$200,408.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$970,952.32.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.91. The firm has a market cap of C$580.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.06%.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

