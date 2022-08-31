DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.31

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 70291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

