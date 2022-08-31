Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $109.52

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.52 and last traded at $109.55, with a volume of 24257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average of $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

