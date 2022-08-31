GSK (NYSE:GSK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.10

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 486098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46.

GSK Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. GSK’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.