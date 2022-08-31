Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Trading Down 30.8%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) fell 30.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 335,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 55,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 30.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

