Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $112.69

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.69 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 111.60 ($1.35). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,189,773 shares traded.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The firm has a market cap of £700.87 million and a PE ratio of 1,248.89.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 74.78%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.