Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.34

Shares of Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and traded as low as $27.75. Northway Financial shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1,525 shares traded.
Northway Financial Price Performance
About Northway Financial
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
