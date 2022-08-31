MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.44

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $11.78. MBIA shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 163,689 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MBIA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

