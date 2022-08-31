Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Update

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.18. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a negative net margin of 1,547.22%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Further Reading

