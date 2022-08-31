Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Decreases By 17.4%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTUW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

