American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

American Software Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMSWA opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.08 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. American Software has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Software by 88.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Software by 49.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

