AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

