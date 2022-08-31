Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Update

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Sports Ventures Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 984.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

