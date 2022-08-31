The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,120 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,514,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after acquiring an additional 612,002 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

