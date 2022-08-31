Critical Review: Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) & Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium and Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $22.85 billion 1.86 $4.31 billion $3.29 9.05

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

77.4% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lithium and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -132.24% -72.21% Freeport-McMoRan 20.08% 22.04% 10.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lithium and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 1 7 9 0 2.47

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.13%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Lithium.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Lithium on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

