Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

NYSE:EAT opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

