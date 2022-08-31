Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDE. CIBC raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$13.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.48. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$4.16 and a 1-year high of C$16.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

