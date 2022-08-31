Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.29.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.61. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,324,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,770,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 358,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 288,539 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 286,831 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
