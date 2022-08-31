Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

