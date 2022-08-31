BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $10.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.
Several brokerages have commented on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
BTRS Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.66. BTRS has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.95.
Institutional Trading of BTRS
About BTRS
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.
Featured Stories
