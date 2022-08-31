BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $10.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several brokerages have commented on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.66. BTRS has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Institutional Trading of BTRS

About BTRS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.