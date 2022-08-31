EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %
EYPT stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $338.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.