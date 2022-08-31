EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

EYPT stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $338.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

