Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $13.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Shell Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,910,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after buying an additional 791,359 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 928,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 449,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,153,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,365,000 after buying an additional 808,476 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,754,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after buying an additional 1,466,700 shares during the period.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

SHLX opened at $15.80 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.