CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

CTO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $388.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 116.71%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,973.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 899,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,956,384.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,135 shares of company stock valued at $575,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

