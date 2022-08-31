Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $321.67

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gartner Stock Performance
Shares of Gartner stock opened at $289.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.54. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.