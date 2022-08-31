Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $321.67

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $289.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.54. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

