Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Antero Resources stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. Antero Resources has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 3.68.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

