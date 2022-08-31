AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $120.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AptarGroup Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $136.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.