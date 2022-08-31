Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 138.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

