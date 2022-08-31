Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.84

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.20. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 24,191 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

