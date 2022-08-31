Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.84

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.20. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 24,191 shares traded.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
