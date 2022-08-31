Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Head to Head Contrast

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 17.00% 12.07% 4.95% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Woodside Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 2.62 -$73.66 million $3.28 11.83 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.40 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Murphy Oil and Woodside Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 4 0 2.50 Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Murphy Oil pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Woodside Energy Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

