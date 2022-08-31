Head to Head Comparison: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $365.98 million 7.65 $112.51 million $0.94 27.81 SIGA Technologies $133.67 million 8.60 $69.45 million $0.96 16.41

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than SIGA Technologies. SIGA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corcept Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 28.75% 25.53% 22.84% SIGA Technologies 48.67% 48.79% 41.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats SIGA Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with advanced ovarian tumors, as well as for the treatment of cortisol excess. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and other disorders; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.