LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Financial Comparison

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $900,000.00 18.47 $4.76 million N/A N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LM Funding America and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -1,385.84% -43.25% -42.43% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LM Funding America and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

LM Funding America currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.22%. Given LM Funding America’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

LM Funding America beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.