Critical Survey: Lucid Group (LCID) & Its Competitors

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lucid Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -10.45 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -7.05

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -16,635.24% -20.79% -9.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucid Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 816 2081 2837 117 2.39

Lucid Group presently has a consensus price target of 32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 116.72%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 46.95%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lucid Group rivals beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

