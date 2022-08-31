Head to Head Contrast: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) versus National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and National American University’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 3.40 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -17.53 National American University N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National American University has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Nerdy has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University has a beta of -1.72, meaning that its stock price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nerdy and National American University, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 95.75%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than National American University.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National American University shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of National American University shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and National American University’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89% National American University N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nerdy beats National American University on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About National American University

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

