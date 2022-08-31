Renovacor (RCOR) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Renovacor to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -55.38% -43.63% Renovacor Competitors -4,257.09% -197.75% -32.99%

Risk & Volatility

Renovacor has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor’s competitors have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A -$14.10 million -2.25 Renovacor Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.64

This table compares Renovacor and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Renovacor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Renovacor. Renovacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Renovacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Renovacor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renovacor Competitors 656 3540 10271 150 2.68

Renovacor currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,180.49%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 88.69%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Renovacor competitors beat Renovacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

