Brokerages Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) PT at $10.78

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

RENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Stock Down 6.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $4.70 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

